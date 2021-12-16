In brief: Do you like your PCs modded to the point where they’re almost unidentifiable? Want a high-end GPU without having to sell a kidney? And finally, do you like The Matrix? If the answer to all three of those is yes, take a look at Nvidia’s latest giveaway.

As part of the upcoming The Matrix Resurrections release, Nvidia has joined with Warner Bros. Pictures for a competition that will see three Matrix-themed powerful PCs designed by pro modders given away. Entrants also get the chance to win one of five exclusive RTX 3080 Ti backplates—card not included, sadly.

The first PC up for grabs is the Digital Storm Backup Operator by Stefan Ulrich, who mods under the name RandomDesign. It looks wild, with some mini displays, keyboards, and a lot of stylish wiring, giving it a very Matrix-like aesthetic. It’s also an absolute beast of a machine, boasting an RTX 3080 Ti, Ryzen 9 5950X, 32GB of RAM in its ROG Maximus Crosshair VIII Formula mobo, and EKWB Custom Liquid Cooling.

The second rig is the NZXT Nebuchadnezzar, the closest to a recognizable PC out of the three. Designed by Dave Cathey and in partnership with NZXT, there are several sentinel arms wrapped around the outside holding the famous red and blue pills. It uses an NZXT 710i, one of our joint-favorite cases, along with an RTX 3080 Ti and Ryzen 5800X.

Finally is The Breacher from Staszek "Tips" Wiertelak. This one has an “interactive” build, says Nvidia, and the case itself can be removed from the system and used as a stand-alone machine. It features an RTX 3090, a Ryzen 9 3950X, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB m.2 drive.

Even if you’re not lucky enough to win one of these unique PCs, Nvidia is giving away five custom The Matrix Resurrections GPU backplates for the RTX 3080 Ti, which you could always display (or sell) if you lack the required card.

The competition is running now until December 22. It involves following Nvidia's Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram channels for instructions, liking/commenting/sharing certain posts, and using the #MatrixResurrections hashtag.

Earlier this week, Nvidia announced its "System Latency Challenge," in which it is giving away an RTX 3080 Ti, monitors, and more.