In brief: Getting hold of a new graphics card remains an exercise in futility and disappointment for all but those willing to pay scalpers a small fortune. There is another option, though, providing you’re lucky enough: win one from AMD, which is giving away special Halo Infinite editions of its Radeon RX 6900 XT to 28 people.

We all know that the graphics card market remains in a sorry state, with prices still around double the MSRP on the rare occasions when they’re in stock. AMD’s Radeon RX 6900 XT is particularly elusive and expensive; eBay sellers list the card at around $2,000 on average, twice its $999 suggested retail price.

Thankfully, AMD is running a competition that sees 28 of its RDNA 2 products given away. And these aren’t just any Radeon RX 6900 XT cards; they’re Halo Infinite Limited Editions, complete with a green and yellow color scheme, Master Chief’s 117 service number, and the FPS’ name.

There are several ways to win one of the cards, the easiest being to simply input your details in this form to be entered into a sweepstake.

Another way of winning involves watching OpticMaNiaC or DKarma on Twitch from January 5. Participants just have to wait until a moderator mentions a keyword then comment and enter that keyword to be entered into a draw.

Low key creeping on these entries and feeling very inadequate about my own abilities in this game. #HaloInfinite https://t.co/2rCzwaZcZW — AMD Gaming (@AMDGaming) December 16, 2021

The final method involves playing the Halo Infinite multiplayer and following AMDGaming, OpticMaNiaC, or DKarma on Twitter. You then need to look out for tweets from OpticMaNiaC and DKarma with challenges to complete in the game. Replying to these tweets with video captures of the challenges will let you compete for a spot on a team that will train together in a series of live streams. Following completion of the exercises, the selected person will win a card.

Nvidia is also giving consumers the chance to win some high-end hardware right now, including three Matrix-inspired powerful PCs, an RTX 3080 Ti, monitors, and more.