Haters gonna hate: The one thing about electronics is that they are an environmental hazard that you cannot just throw in the trash. There is practically an entire industry involving repurposing old products and making something new. So if you could make a coffee table using old Game Boys (or any other gadget for that matter) and several pounds of resin, why not?

Controversial social media personality Logan Paul spent his Christmas holiday weekend on a pretty cool DIY project. He took 15 Game Boy Colors, including a limited-edition Pokémon model, and encased them in clear epoxy resin. Once hardened, he added Pokéball accents to the edges to create a unique tabletop that would fit well in any gamer's den. It even has multicolored lights around the frame that light up the Game Boys.

He posted a couple of videos to Twitter showing him making it and the final product (below). It was rather stunning, but the Twittersphere being what it is, seemed to be appalled with the project. Most of the reactions to the tabletop are profanity-strewn comments lamenting about the waste.

the table also lights up & changes color pic.twitter.com/ylJ7uJMT4P — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 28, 2021

"He's ruining it for others by making spare parts even more scarce than they already are," said one user.

"WTF those are rare why the f*** would you destroy them like that at least use non rare gameboys," cried another.

The amount of shade thrown Paul's way causes one to wonder if it was really about how he used the Game Boys or more about the cancel culture making sure they got their licks in on a personality they don't like. After all, Paul's not the type to care what people think and has stirred up his fair share of controversy in the past. At least one tweet hinted that it was just him and not the table.

"He needs to get canceled bro he's terrible," the commenter said.

Of course, not everyone was a hater. Followers and others came to his defense.

I'm not understanding why so many people are mad at you for this. This table is actually pretty sweet. You also seem to have done your research on safety precautions and whatnot. If you bought all of those Gameboys, they're yours to do what you want with them.. — VA/Artist Lisa M (@ArtistLisaM) December 29, 2021

"Thats actually sick. idk why ppl are getting mad at you," said a supporter.

"If you're crying over this just know that your life is so miserable that you're mad at someone else for having fun with his items that he purchased using HIS OWN money," said a follower.

It would have been interesting to see how people reacted had someone else posted this project. I don't personally care for Logan and his shenanigans, but I would not mind having a coffee table like that in my gaming room.