In brief: TikTok has been spreading like wildfire, showing us interesting, entertaining and funny clips from users worldwide. Until now, most were viewing content on phones and home TVs, but a new partnership between the social media network and Atmosphere will push videos to bigger stages, including restaurants, gyms, airports and hotels.

For those who aren't familiar with Atmosphere, it's a streaming TV service for businesses, providing customers with original and custom TV channels for their spaces. Atmosphere currently has over 19,000 customers, including Taco Bell, Texas Roadhouse, Burger King and Westin, amassing over 20 million unique users per month.

The service offers multiple channels such as RedBull TV, X Games, Nitro Circus TV, and numerous other lifestyle, cars, kids, sports and niche broadcasting channels. Thanks to the new partnership, this range of media will now increase with a dedicated broadcast of TikTok videos, making it the first social media TV channel on the platform.

Atmosphere's TikTok channel will be curated by a team of editors responsible for choosing the social network's best and most amusing clips, ensuring it only broadcasts appropriate content for out-of-home watching. The channel itself was designed with the help of TikTok, ensuring viewers have a similar experience as to using the social media app on their phones.

"TikTok has become a destination for more than a billion people to be entertained, get inspired, and find community," said Dan Page, head of global business development and new screens at TikTok. "By partnering with Atmosphere, we're excited to make it easy for people to experience TikTok together by bringing the joy and creativity of our platform to new screens, venues, and audiences."

Judging by the looks of Atmosphere's channels, most of them include content taken from the Internet, presumably with the creator's permission. Then, Atmosphere removes the audio from the videos, either replacing it or leaving it silent, depending on the customers' needs.

If you're curious how Atmosphere's TikTok channel looks, you can see the channel's demo online.

Masthead credit: Olivier Bergeron