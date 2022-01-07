In brief: Amazon’s adaptation of the Fallout video game franchise for Prime Video is set to begin production this year with Graham Wagner (Silicon Valley) and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) having recently joined the team as showrunners.

The official Twitter account for Fallout retweeted Deadline’s exclusive on the matter, seemingly validating it in the process.

As previously reported, the show will be led by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan of HBO’s Westworld fame. We also know that Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard is on board, as is James Altman with Bethesda Softworks.

Prime Video's @Fallout TV series moves forward with Jonathan Nolan set to direct. Based on the popular video game franchise, 'Fallout' will begin production this year. https://t.co/8JLJpwIGAH — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 6, 2022

The Fallout franchise has been wildly successful, dating back to the original from 1997. Three other entries in the main series have since emerged, with Fallout 4 from 2015 being the most recent. There are also a handful of spin-off games like Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout 76 as well as mobile entry Fallout Shelter.

Bethesda has taken home numerous Game of the Year awards and other accolades for its work on the series. No additional games have been announced since Fallout 76, although we suspect that any future ones will likely be Xbox / PC exclusives considering Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Bethesda.

When the Prime Video project was first announced, Joy and Nolan said Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time.

“Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios.”

No word yet on when we can expected to hear more on the video series.