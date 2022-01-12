In context: When streaming, it's common for creators to use streaming lights to brighten their setup. The image may look dim without one, making these lights essential for many. However, those new to streaming may not be willing to pay for any available options. That's where Logitech comes in with the Litra Glow streaming light.

Logitech designed Litra Glow using a full-spectrum LED light. The TrueSoft technology employed in this streaming light makes the scene more cinematic and brighter, giving a natural look to any skin tone.

Litra Glow's lamp has a maximum output of 250 Lumen and uses a precision sculpted optics lens. In addition, it features a frameless diffuser designed to surround the user with a soft light to make the scene look more professional. The streaming light is plug-and-play, so users can simply connect it to their existing system, and it's ready to use.

The new streaming light is customizable via Logitech G Hub software. Users can adjust color temperatures (from 2700K to 6500K), brightness settings, create lighting profiles, and assign them to G Keys or a Logitech G keyboard or mouse.

Logitech's streaming light is glare-free and certified for safe all-day streaming, even for those spending up to 12 hours in front of their PCs. The light comes with a monitor mount with adjustable height, tilt, and rotation, providing users with enough ergonomics to position it as they see fit.

"Litra Glow with TrueSoft technology is the fastest way to bring a premium lighting experience to any desktop," said Jasmine Apolinar, product manager for Logitech For Creators. "We designed Litra Glow to solve common challenges faced by streamers and content creators, including light quality, harsh shadows, and eye fatigue from long hours of streaming."

Logitech plans to release the Litra Glow in the USA, Canada, Australia, and select countries in Europe later this month for $59.99.