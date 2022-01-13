Why it matters: A YouTube video has surpassed the 10 billion views mark for the first time. It’s not from Psy, the South Korean pop sensation that set all sorts of records on the platform nearly a decade ago, but it does have ties to the same region.

“Baby Shark” was published on YouTube by Pingfong in mid-2016 and has become the first and only video to generate more than 10 billion views. The catchy song and dance video for kids managed to amass nearly two billion views by the end of 2018 and just two years later, it had become the most-watched video on the platform with more than seven billion views worldwide.

Pinkfong is a children’s entertainment brand from SmartStudy, a South Korean educational entertainment company that’s been in business since 2010. In 2019, Pinkfong’s US CEO, Bin Jeong, said they didn’t expect the clip to soar in popularity the way it did. “The ones that make it, make it on their own,” Jeong added.

You may be surprised to learn that several of the top 10 videos on YouTube cater to children. A quick check of Wiki’s most-viewed YouTube videos reveals that six of the top 10 are kids’ videos.

For those curious, Psy’s hit video for Gangnam Style currently sits just outside of the top 10 in the number 11 position with 4.3 billion views. That's impressive in its own right and shows just how difficult it can be to reach the top of the mountain and stay at or near the summit.