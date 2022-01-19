In brief: Netflix is increasing its portfolio of mobile games available via its subscription with two new additions. These games are the hidden object game Krispee Street and the deckbuilding roguelike Arcanium: Rise of Akhan. Both games are now available to play for Netflix subscribers.

Netflix confirmed its venture into the gaming market in July 2021, followed by a rollout of Netflix Games into Android and iOS devices in November. In the beginning, the game lineup only featured ten titles from various genres, but the new additions will increase it to a dozen.

First, we have Arcanium: Rise of Akhan, a Hearthstone-like game with roguelike elements developed by Supercombo and Rogue Games, the same studio behind Card Blast (also available on Netflix). The game is currently available in early access on Steam, but you can also get it from the App Store and Google Play.

Dive into a fantasy world where good, evil, magic, and technology collide for the ultimate tale of fellowship and bravery. Arcanium, an open-world single-player strategy card game, is now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/vWHgiIY8u4 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) January 18, 2022

Krispee Street is the second title added to the Netflix subscription service. In this hidden object game developed by FrostyPop (maker of Shooting Hoops and Teeter), you play some kind of "Where's Waldo" with characters that seem to be taken from the Gumball universe. Krispee Street is also available on the App Store and Google Play.

Currently, Netflix Games' lineup only includes mobile games, but as the publisher hires more developers, we hope to see some titles coming to other platforms. The question is, how would they do it? The first method that comes to mind is Amazon's way, giving out game codes to Prime subscribers for the Epic Games Store, Origin, and other digital stores. Another option would be launching its own store.