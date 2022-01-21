Something to look forward to: The brief teaser for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy flagship hints that the S and Note series will finally be merging, presumably under the S22 line. Previous rumors indicated as such when a new Note was missing from the action last year. Samsung's official announcement confirming its Unpacked event for February didn't specify a debut date nor any other Galaxy product; however, well-known leaker Ice Universe expects the company to announce the Galaxy S22 series and the notched Galaxy Tab S8 on February 9.

Samsung seems confident that its upcoming Galaxy S22 will set a new standard for smartphones. Such claims are not new or surprising, but then this year's iteration of the Galaxy S series is expected to resurrect the Galaxy Note under the rumored S22 Ultra variant. The 'rules of industry' are about to be rewritten, according to Samsung.

The company's official statement announcing the Unpacked 2022 event also praised the now-defunct Note series for making large screens mainstream and jotting down notes with a stylus. Of course, it became increasingly hard to justify the Note line when Samsung's own S20/S21 Ultra variants started boasting similar capabilities.

The Galaxy Note's spirit lives on in the S22 Ultra, hopefully. Image credit: Ice Universe

Beyond an improved camera experience, Samsung didn't share any info regarding specs or variants of the Galaxy S22, but there have been plenty of leaks to suggest that we'll be getting a trio of models: S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra. Moreover, the notched Galaxy Tab S8 is also expected to debut at the Unpacked event.

For hardcore fans who'd like to reserve a preorder slot weeks before these devices are revealed, Samsung will start taking reservations today at 7AM PT / 10AM ET on its official website.