Something to look forward to: Last week 343 Industries announced incoming changes to cosmetics pricing in the Halo Infinite store. The changes were based on feedback from the game community after continuously criticizing its microtransaction cosmetic upgrades. The developer has now taken its response one step further and announced its intention to make credits earnable via the upcoming Season 2 Battle Pass.

The surprise announcement from Halo community manager John Junyszek was a breath of fresh air for Halo Infinite fans that have found themselves stuck in a never-ending sea of grays and greens. The announcement said the team worked with 343 design lead Jerry Hook to address several community concerns raised since the game's launch late last year. One of these gripes was that much of the free-to-play game's more unique cosmetic skins were trapped behind a paywall.

We're continuing to make quick changes to Halo Infinite based on your feedback. Here are three short but sweet updates from @hookscourt: https://t.co/pByIH6wgA4 https://t.co/KZUDiRX76s — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) January 22, 2022

Junyszek highlighted several topics addressed in the game's near-term updates. In addition to the previously announced price drops, the store will begin offering certain items for individual sale rather than as part of a bundle. Players can buy these cosmetics using Halo's in-game currency, "Credits," which will be available through game progression thanks to the upcoming Season 2 Battle Pass changes.

"Thanks to your continued feedback, we are happy to confirm Credits will be earnable in Season 2’s Battle Pass. That means you will be able to earn Credits as part of your Halo Infinite progression. We’ll have more to share on this as we get closer to Season 2."

Junyszek also touched on the known issues regarding the game's Big Team Battle (BTB) matchmaking system. Earlier this week, 343 released a hotfix hoping to resolve several current BTB matchmaking issues. While the fix did not completely mitigate all of the reported problems, the development team maintains a clear and open dialogue with the game's community to ensure it addresses the issues.

The announcement was great news for Halo players that found the game's initial progression system to be a tedious grind with minimal reward. Additional details regarding the changes and timeline have not yet been released, though previous reports have hinted at Season 2's launch somewhere around May this year.