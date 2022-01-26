What just happened? Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has confirmed he will appear in his third movie based on a video game. The pro-wrestler-turned-actor didn’t reveal what the role is but said he will be bringing "one of the biggest, most badass games to the screen."

The revelation came in an interview with Men’s Journal. "I can't tell you which game in particular we're doing, but there will be an announcement this year,” Johnson said. "We're going to bring one of the biggest, most badass games to the screen — one that I've played for years."

Johnson’s entry into video game adaptations was 2005’s Doom, in which he looks nothing like he does today and stars opposite Karl Urban, who plays the profanity-loving pseudo-cockney Billy Butcher from The Boys (among many other roles). The plot was only tenuously related to the game, and barring the 5-minute first-person sequence at the end, it was mostly hot garbage.

Johnson found a lot more success and praise for 2018’s monster flick Rampage, which was a lot of fun and definitely one of the better video game-based movies made—not that it’s a genre filled with classics.

With the new project, Johnson says, “I'm really excited to bring it to fans around the world,” adding that, "Of course we're going to do right by our gamer friends - but really we're just going to make a great movie."

When asked what games The Rock likes playing, he revealed that he’s "always been a big Madden fan," though that’s obviously (hopefully) not going to be what the new movie is based on, no matter how badass you consider the Madden NFL games.

The internet has been awash with speculation about what game Johnson’s movie will come from. Given his description and physique, most people think a God of War game is the most likely, especially as other Sony games—Uncharted, The Last of Us, and Twisted Metal—are being made into movies or TV shows.

There are some other possibilities: It’s been a while since the last entry in the main franchise, but the Rock could appear in a Gears of War film, something another former wrestler, Dave Bautista, has long been pushing for—the latter was also a playable character in Gears 5. Alternatively, a Call of Duty movie might be on the cards.