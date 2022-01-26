What just happened? Crytek has officially announced Crysis 4. The reveal arrived soon after Crytek China posted an image online and confirmed the next title in the long-running franchise, which saw its last non-remastered entry in the series 9 years ago.

It appears that Crytek China accidentally (or not) confirmed Crysis 4’s existence ahead of time. Writing on Chinese social media site BillBilli, the translated text reads: “The ‘Crysis 4’ project is confirmed, opening a new nano battlefield! Follow @Crytek_Official, we will continue to update you with the latest news.”

A Crytek Announcement. pic.twitter.com/Ohbux0w0s5 — Crytek (@Crytek) January 26, 2022

With the cat out of bag, the official Crytek Twitter account tweeted, “It's time to join the journey and be the hero.” The post included a CGI video showing hints of the nanotechnology seen in the previous games, along with a distinct post-apocalyptic vibe

Sadly, there’s no word of a potential release date or even how far along the game is, but given the trailer, it appears to be quite early in the development process. Don’t be surprised if we learn more from Crytek soon.

While it’s been almost a decade since Crysis 3, remastered versions of the original trilogy have been released over the last couple of years. Reviews for the updated games were pretty mixed, but many fans believed their arrival hinted at a new entry in the series; it seems they were right.

An all-new Crysis game is definitely an exciting prospect. One can expect Crytek to keep with tradition and release something that pushes modern hardware to its limits, leading to an updated “but can it run Crysis 4” meme.