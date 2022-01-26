What just happened? Sony officially began quietly rolling out media uploading on Tuesday. PlayStation 5 owners can more easily share their favorite screenshots in high resolution to their phones via the PlayStation app. The feature first appeared in October, but only as a beta in Canada and Japan.

As of yesterday evening, Sony has opened up Game Capture uploading worldwide. However, the feature is not entirely straightforward to set up as there are a couple of things you have to do on your PS5 and phone to get it running.

First, you need to go to the Media Gallery on the PlayStation 5. You will find it in the Game Library near the bottom of the page. It looks like a rectangle with a camera icon. Opening it will automatically display the prompt below, giving you an option to "Enable Auto-Upload." Alternatively, you can go to Settings>Captures and Broadcasts>Captures, where you will find a toggle to enable it.

After turning the feature on, the PS5 will automatically upload new screenshots and short video clips to the cloud, where you can access them from the PlayStation app on your phone. However, if the app is already running in the background, you will first have to close and re-open it. A notice will appear letting you know the feature is enabled.

Go to the Game Library on the Android or iOS PlayStation app to find your uploaded media—it's the icon with the six squares and controller. There you will see a new option called "Captures." This section houses screen and video captures for 14 days. You can save them to your camera roll, where you can share them on social media, make them your background, or transfer them to your computer. It's not a perfect solution for getting images from your PS5 to your phone or computer, but it is undoubtedly better than cluttering up your Twitter feed, which is one workaround.

Some users have reported that they cannot find the feature, but be patient. It is still listed in the support pages as only available in Canada and Japan, likely because Sony has it on a slow rollout to control server stress. Fear not, Game Capture will come with the next PS5 system software update.