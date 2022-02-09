In brief: Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event takes place today, February 9th, at 10am ET / 7am PT, and you can watch the whole thing right here. The highlight of the show will be the Galaxy S22 line unveiling, and we’re also expecting to see the Galaxy Tab S8 tablet series.

Samsung is livestreaming the event on several platforms: YouTube, which we’ve embedded above, its Newsroom pages, and on the company’s official TikTok and Twitter accounts. You can also watch it on Facebook, Reddit, Twitch, and Amazon Live. It’s even being broadcast as a metaverse experience (Samsung 837X) using the Decentraland platform, which you can find out about in detail on this site.

The latest Galaxy S22 handsets will be the main product on show, of course. Now that the Note series seems pretty much dead and buried, we’ve heard rumors that the S22 Ultra variant will include an integrated S-Pen stylus holder, though it is thought to lack expandable SD card storage. We can expect the usual array of upgraded components, too.

The S22 and S22 Plus variants, meanwhile, are likely to offer only minor upgrades compared to the previous year’s models.

Also on show will be the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup (below) that’s predicted to include the Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and, for the first time, the S8 Ultra. All models are said to support Wi-Fi 6E and 45-watt fast charging.

Image credit: Evan Blass

The Tab S8 Plus and Tab S8 Ultra tablets are also said to feature OLED screens and a “new and improved” S-Pen stylus that “uses a prediction algorithm for ultra-low latency.” The Ultra sounds especially enticing, with its 14.6-inch screen, a 2960 x 1848 resolution, and, possibly less welcome, a notch.