In brief: After the success of the first live-action Sonic movie, Paramount decided to produce a sequel featuring Knuckles the Echidna and the friendly fox Tails. However, it seems Paramount isn't stopping there, as it has recently announced that a TV series and a third movie are already in the works.

Paramount said the series will revolve around Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba), who will also be featured in the second Sonic movie. In addition, Paramount also announced that it's already working on a third Sonic movie, but a release date hasn't been disclosed.

"We are delighted to announce that the third Sonic theatrical film and the first live action Sonic series for Paramount Plus are being actively developed," said Sega's CEO Haruki Satomi. "We've got a remarkable partnership with Paramount, and we are excited to continue expanding the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise with them."

After a less than stellar introduction to our favorite blue hedgehog, leading to a three-month delay to make him look better, the first Sonic movie exceeded box office expectations by becoming the top-grossing video game adaptation of all time in the US.

The incredible success of the first movie was enough to justify a sequel, scheduled to release in theaters on April 8, 2022. Besides Knuckles and Sonic, the latter voiced by Ben Schwartz, we will see the return of Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik and Tails, played by Colleen O'Shaughnessey, who has been voicing the character since 2014.

Building upon the hype, Netflix announced a new Sonic 3D animated series. Moreover, Sega presented multiple new Sonic games for various platforms, including the open-world Sonic Frontiers launching in 2022's holiday season.