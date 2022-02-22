In a nutshell: Zack Nelson of YouTube channel JerryRigEverything has put a lot of phones through his durability tests, though few of them stood up to punishment as poorly as the OnePlus 10 Pro: it snapped in half.

The OnePlus 10 Pro launched in China last week—it’s not being released in the US—with some impressive specs, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 120Hz refresh rate. But it certainly isn’t the most durable of devices.

Nelson puts the phone through his usual routine, beginning with the scratch test. It performs pretty much as expected, showing lights scratches at level 6 and deeper ones at level 7. And despite the damage to the display, the fingerprint reader still works, which is a good sign.

But things really go wrong in the bend test (6:57 in the video above). Much of the glass on the back of the OnePlus 10 Pro cracks when Nelson applies pressure to it. He doesn’t believe it’s due to the frosted glass as other phones with the same material stand up to punishment better.

The phone does keep working after being bent and cracked. That changes, however, when it’s bent in the opposite direction, which is understandable, given that it snaps in two—though the flashlight somehow stays on.

Nelson pulls apart what it left, revealing that it snapped just above the battery, the top of which lines up with the volume button. Combined with the thinner-than-expected metal exterior surrounding the phone, it makes this one of the worst devices to sit on accidentally.

There is the usual caveat that most people aren’t going to try and bend a phone in two with their hands, but JerryRigEverything does give us an idea of how well they stand up to accidental damage—quite badly, in the case of the OnePlus 10 Pro.