In a nutshell: Sony has unveiled the design of its next generation virtual reality headset, the PlayStation VR2, and accompanying PlayStation VR2 Scene controller. Hideaki Nishino, SVP of platform experience at Sony Interactive Entertainment, said the design of the PS VR2 headset was inspired by the look of the PS5 family of products.

Lots of thought was put into the headset’s ergonomics, as Sony wants users to feel as immersed in their game world as possible while ensuring a comfortable fit for a variety of head sizes.

New additions to the next-gen headset include a lens adjustment dial to manually tweak the distance between a user’s eyes and the lens, a built-in motor for headset feedback and a ventilation system to prevent the lens from fogging up during intense gaming sessions.

Even with the new features, Sony managed to craft a headset with a slimmer design that weighs less than the original.

Much like on the PS5 and DualSense controller, Sony also added tiny PlayStation symbols to the bands of the PS VR2 – a neat little Easter egg, if you will.

Nishino only briefly touched on the technical aspects of the PS VR5, noting its ability to support 4K HDR visuals and its use of inside-out camera tracking. As previously reported, the headset will also connect to consoles via a single cord for ease of use.

The PlayStation VR2 doesn’t yet have a launch date, nor do we know how much it will cost. That said, it is already in the hands of developers so hopefully we will get more details in the not-too-distant future.