In brief: Are you looking forward to playing Destiny 2 on the Steam Deck? You may want to temper those hopes; developer Bungie is warning that doing so could result in a ban from the looter shooter. Like Fortnite, Destiny 2 isn’t officially supported on the Arch Linux-based SteamOS used by Valve’s new handheld, and its developer doesn’t want people trying to circumvent the incompatibility measures.

Wario64 spotted a message on the Bungie Help website that states: "Destiny 2 is not supported for play on the Steam Deck or on any system utilizing Steam Play's Proton unless Windows is installed and running. Players who attempt to launch Destiny 2 on the Steam Deck through SteamOS or Proton will be unable to enter the game and will be returned to their game library after a short time."

There’s also a warning for anyone who tries to get Destiny 2 running on SteamOS: “Players who attempt to bypass Destiny 2 incompatibility will be met with a game ban.”

Destiny 2 is not supported for Steam Deck or any system utilizing Steam Play's Proton unless Windows is installed and running.

...

Players attempting to bypass Destiny 2 incompatibility will be met with a game ban https://t.co/3XKW4Kwfjl pic.twitter.com/wKRYtSsCx1 — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 1, 2022

We heard last month that one of the most popular games in the world, Fortnite, also won’t be officially supported on the Steam Deck. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney blamed this on the lack of compatibility between its anti-cheat solution, Easy Anti-Cheat, and Valve’s device. The CEO did add that there was a big effort underway to get the two running in harmony.

Playing Destiny 2 on SteamOS could potentially get you banned, but it appears Bungie won't penalize those who install Windows on the handheld and run it on that OS. However, the Windows drivers for the Steam Deck aren’t finalized yet, so you should probably wait until they are available before trying to install Microsoft’s OS. Until then, you could always play it on the Steam Deck via Stadia.

If you’re a fan of multiplayer shooters, it appears that EA’s Apex Legends is now working on the Steam Deck, though user reports say the performance is pretty poor in its current state.