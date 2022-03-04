Why it matters: The Samsung Galaxy S22 series has been hailed as some of the best Android experiences available today, but it seems one area where the phones fall flat is their repairability. The handsets have been awarded some pretty poor scores following their teardowns, failing to match rivals like the iPhone 13 Pro.

iFixit has carried out one of its famous teardowns on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra. It concluded that these are not the best phones to try and fix yourself, awarding them both a low score of 3 out of 10. For comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro was awarded a 6 out of 10 following its teardown.

Things get off to a bad start when the glass back of the S22 Ultra cracks during the opening process. Removing the batteries is also an arduous task, one that iFixit says is too difficult for a component with a limited lifespan.

The display—the part of a phone that most people are most likely to damage—is also a pain to remove due to the tight seams and lashings of adhesive Samsung applies, the latter of which iFixit says is an issue when carrying out any repair on the phones.

The single positive the Galaxy S22 handsets gained in the teardown was that they use only standard Phillips screws. It’s also noted that Samsung has not yet provided a free public service manual for either device.

In contrast to the Galaxy S22, iFixit praised the iPhone 13 Pro's modular components that are easy to replace, noting that display and battery replacements were a priority in the new iPhones’ design.

Repairability issues notwithstanding, the Galaxy S22 and Plus models are great sub-$1,000 Android phones, and you can grab both of them along with $100 gift cards (limited-time offer) on Amazon.