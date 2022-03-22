Editor's take: The ability to sort games into folders is one of the most requested Switch features. While it's a positive sign that Nintendo finally delivered, the implementation probably won't appease everyone. Furthermore, why did it take more than five years to make it happen?

Nintendo has finally added a feature to the Switch that arguably should have been there from day one.

The new feature, which came bundled as part of the version 14.0.0 software update on March 21, enables users to create groups on the Switch. Groups are essentially folders; users can create up to 100 unique groups, and each one can hold a maximum of 200 titles.

The latest #NintendoSwitch update is now available, including a new feature to create groups for software on the console.



Groups can only be utilized when you have a dozen or more software titles saved on your Switch. Notably, the same game can be added to multiple categories. For example, you could have classic Zelda games in a dedicated Zelda group and a Retro group.

Update 14.0.0 also modifies Bluetooth audio behavior. The maximum volume output for some Bluetooth devices has been increased, and you'll now be able to adjust the volume level of Bluetooth devices using either the Switch or the controls on your audio device. What's more, the volume displayed on the Switch should now reflect Bluetooth audio volume when changes are made using the device's control buttons.

Full details on how to create and manage groups can be found over on Nintendo's support page.

