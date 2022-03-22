Editor's take: While the flocked controllers do fit the Sonic the Hedgehog theme, they can't be terribly practical. Just imagine how they'd look and smell after just a year of regular gaming, not to mention how uncomfortable they probably are to use. It's the sort of thing that'd be better suited as a display piece, for sure.

Microsoft has teamed up with Paramount Pictures to give away a custom Xbox console and a pair of very unusual controllers.

The promotion offers participants the opportunity to take home a custom black Xbox Series S featuring a golden ring above an embossed Sonic the Hedgehog 2 logo. It also comes with a set of matching Sonic Blue and Knuckles Red Xbox wireless controllers with "textured coatings reminiscent of the "bristly" texture of hedgehogs in the wild."

That's right, furry controllers.

We might need glasses because these controllers look fuzzy.



Follow and RT with #XboxSonic2Sweepstakes for a chance to win a Sonic 2 Xbox Series S Custom Console and Controllers.



Age 18+. Ends 4/4/22. Rules: https://t.co/1HyrgKotoz pic.twitter.com/V7VjKYTwf8 — Xbox (@Xbox) March 22, 2022

Gamers can enter for a chance to win either by retweeting the official Xbox sweepstakes tweet or redeeming Microsoft Rewards. You'll have until April 30, 2022, to get your entry in. The total approximate retail value for the prize package is $358, Microsoft said, but it'll probably be worth more than that to a diehard Sonic collector. Check the official terms and conditions for more information.

Paramount shared the final trailer for its upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie last week. The flick will feature Sonic and sidekick Tails as they do battle with the returning Dr. Robotnik and henchman Knuckles the Echidna.

If you haven't already seen the first film, there's still time to take it in ahead of the premiere of Sonic 2 in theaters on April 8.