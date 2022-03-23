In brief: With Ghostwire: Tokyo set to launch this week, Bethesda and Tango Gameworks have provided more information on the PC version's use of ray tracing and image reconstruction. Bethesda even adjusted the game's system requirements to compensate for ray tracing, DLSS, and FSR support.

This week Nvidia confirmed Ghostwire: Tokyo will feature ray traced shadows and reflections along with DLSS with its latest graphics drivers. While the company didn't provide the kind of detailed benchmark chart it has used in the past to explain DLSS performance improvements, Nvidia says the feature can double Ghostwire's framerate.

Bethesda recently revealed a new set of system requirements for the first-person action-adventure game from Tango Gameworks, which adds three tiers of recommended specs for playing the game with ray tracing enabled. Tango added basic system requirements last month to Ghostwire's Steam page, but they don't take into consideration ray tracing.

The new specifications look very similar to the old ones, which themselves weren't out of the ordinary compared to other recent games. The only change is the addition of Nvidia's RTX graphics cards or AMD's RX 6000 series GPUs. To play Ghostwire at maximum settings in 4K with ray tracing, Bethesda recommends an RTX 3080 or RX 6900 XT for players using DLSS in quality mode or FSR in balanced mode. The minimum and recommended RT requirements assume DLSS and FSR are disabled.

Minimum (720p with low settings): OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor: Core i7 4770k @ 3.5GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD RX 5500 XT (VRAM 6 GB or higher)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 20 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD storage recommended Recommended (1080p with high settings): OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor: Core i7 6700 @ 3.4GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1080 or AMD RX 5600 XT (VRAM 6 gb or higher)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 20 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD storage Highest (4K with highest settings): OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor: Core i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2080S / RTX 3070 or AMD RX 6800 XT (VRAM 8 GB or higher)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 20 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD storage RT Minimum (1080p with low settings): OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor: Core i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2060 (VRAM 6 GB or higher) or AMD RX 6700 XT (VRAM 8 GB or higher)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 20 GB available space

DLSS (Nvidia): Disabled / FSR 1.0 (AMD): Disabled

Additional Notes: SSD storage RT Recommended (1440p with high settings): OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor: Core i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia RTX 3070 (VRAM 8 GB or higher) or AMD RX 6800 (VRAM 12 GB or higher)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 20 GB available space

DLSS (Nvidia): Disabled/ FSR 1.0 (AMD): Disabled

Additional Notes: SSD Storage RT Highest (4K with highest settings) OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor: Core i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia RTX 3080 (VRAM 10 GB or higher) or AMD RX 6900 XT (VRAM 12 GB or higher)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 20 GB available space

DLSS (Nvidia): Quality/ FSR 1.0 (AMD): Balanced

Additional Notes: SSD Storage

Ghostwire: Tokyo releases on May 25 for PC and PlayStation 5 as a timed console exclusive.