Why it matters: The MacBook family may see the introduction of a 15-inch device that will be neither an "Air" nor a "Pro," but rather something in between. Industry insiders believe this new MacBook will make an appearance sometime in late 2023, so people who have been yearning for this mythical device might finally be able to get one next year.

Apple's redesigned MacBook Air is still on track for release later this year, even though it won't sport an M2 chip or a Mini LED display. Like the latest MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16, it will bring back the beloved MagSafe charging port and possibly fast charging along with it.

The rumor mill has long hinted at the existence of a larger, 15-inch MacBook Air as an internal project that supposedly encountered several roadblocks over the past few years. Earlier this week, a report from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) noted that Apple was still working on this concept, with most signs pointing towards a 2023 release window.

Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says a 15-inch MacBook is indeed in the works, but it may not carry the "Air" moniker like DSCC suggests in its report. So far, the biggest technological obstacle in bringing this device to market is that Apple wants to ship it with the same 30-watt power adapter as the MacBook Air.

DSCC's Ross Young says Apple is looking to increase the screen size of the 2022 MacBook Air while trimming the bezels to achieve the same overall footprint. Young and Kuo both agree the larger, 15-inch MacBook will break cover next year, with the latter narrowing down the release window to Q4 2023.

The 12-inch MacBook was discontinued in 2019, so it's possible Apple may use the same name for this new 15-inch device, or borrow the "Studio" moniker from the Mac Studio. In any case, it will be interesting to see how it will be positioned in relation to the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro, and whether or not the larger screen will translate into a higher price.