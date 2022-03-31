In brief: Valve is celebrating all things simulation this week with a mini sale on hundreds of sim-based games. Simfest: Hobby Edition might not be as large as the platform's traditional seasonal sales, but the discounts are on par with those typically seen in bigger sales.

Driving sim fans might be interested in 60 percent off Wreckfest or 35 percent off SnowRunner. You'll also find Euro Truck Simulator 2 marked down to just $4.99, a 75 percent discount over the usual $19.99 asking price. A similar discount can also be had on American Truck Simulator, yours for only $4.99 after a 75 percent price cut.

Techies may want to try Hacker Simulator, which is down to $17.49 thanks to a 30 percent instant discount. Another favorite, PC Building Simulator, isn't technically on sale at $19.99 but you can score a 15 percent discount if you want the maxed out edition that includes loads of DLC.

PC Building Simulator tasks players with building and growing their own computer repair empire. Through the game, you'll gain valuable experience or sharpen existing skills as it relates to diagnosing, fixing and building PCs.

Looking for something a bit off the beaten path? Ranch Simulator, Police Simulator, Gas Station Simulator, Escape Simulator, Farming Simulator 22 or Job Simulator might fit the bill, and they're all 20 percent off.

Valve's first-ever Simfest runs through April 4 at 10 a.m. Pacific.