The big picture: Police in London have charged two teenagers in connection with an investigation into a hacking group. A spokesperson for the police department would neither confirm nor deny that the teens were charged in connection with Lapsus$, a relatively new hacking group that has hit several big tech companies as of late including Microsoft, Samsung, Nvidia, Vodafone and Okta.

Detective Inspector Michael O'Sullivan of the City of London Police said a 16-year-old and 17-year-old have each been charged with three counts of unauthorized access to a computer with intent to impair the reliability of data, one count of unauthorized access to a computer with the intent to hinder access to data and one count of fraud by false representation.

The 16-year-old has additionally been charged with one count of causing a computer to perform a function to secure unauthorized access to a program.

Late last month, City of London Police arrested seven people between the ages of 16 and 21 in connection with a similar investigation. All were eventually released from custody and the investigation remained open.

Due to the fact that both suspects are juveniles, their identities have not been revealed. The BBC claimed a 16-year-old that was arrested last month has autism and attends a special education school. It is unclear if that is the same person that has been charged.

The two are set to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on Friday.

Image credit Dom J, Sora Shimazaki