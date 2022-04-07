In brief: Best Buy is hosting its annual spring video game sale with an interesting twist. From now through April 10, one game and accessory will be marked down daily. The savings amount will increase by $5 each day, concluding with a $40 discount on Sunday's offerings.

Today's game deal brings the cost of Cyberpunk 2077 down to just $4.99. It's available on Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and at this price, you really can't go wrong.

Cyberpunk 2077 arrived in December 2020 with a multitude of technical issues in tow. Developer CD Projekt Red spent the next several months addressing the problems. With the latest patch, version 1.52, many of the early issues have now been ironed out.

The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core wired gaming headset is also on sale at Best Buy. It normally goes for $39.99 but you can take one home today for PlayStation or Xbox for $14.99.

Now is a great time to pick up some new games to add to your library. In addition to Best Buy's sale, Amazon's buy two, get one free offer is still going on. GameStop is also running an identical promotion, albeit with some different games in the mix. Gog's weekly and midweek sales are also worth checking out, as is the sales page over on Steam. The Epic Games Store has a handful of titles on sale as well – some are even completely free.