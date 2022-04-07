TL;DR: Phishing is as prevalent a problem as ever with scammers recently targeting streaming services, parking meters, and people filing taxes. With that in mind, Microsoft has designed one of Windows 11's latest security features to defend against such attacks. This and other new security features are set to arrive later this year.

When activated, Windows 11's enhanced phishing protection will notify users when they're entering Microsoft account information into websites or programs known for phishing scams. It also protects against deceptive advertising.

You can activate the feature by heading to Windows Security > App & Browser Control > Reputation-based Protection > Phishing Protection. Optionally, phishing protection can also warn users about reused and insecurely stored passwords.

Image: Website for Students

One scheme in February involved impersonating financial service Intuit with false security notices. Another in January used QR codes on parking meters which led to malicious sites. Late last year, Kaspersky noted the rising popularity of streaming accounts as a phishing target.

Thankfully, activating Windows 11's phishing protection doesn't have draconian conditions attached.

Another interesting security feature that Microsoft introduced this week uses cloud-based AI to block untrusted, malicious and unsigned apps, but enabling it requires users to reinstall Windows.

Microsoft also plans to introduce personal data encryption, which will allow Windows Hello for Business to protect users' data on lost or stolen devices. The next Windows 11 release will also enable Hypervisor-Protected Code Integrity by default, which will ensure only signed and trusted drivers are loaded. This Microsoft blog post details these and other upcoming security features coming to the operating system.