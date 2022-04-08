In a nutshell: Polyphony Digital finally released an update to correct a rebalancing to Gran Turismo 7 it performed last month. Version 1.11 dropped on Friday, which increases the reward for late-game World Circuit races, readjusted the awards for arcade and custom events, and more.

The patch was in response to a March update to Gran Turismo 7 that had players up in arms because it nerfed the awards on certain races. Fans viewed it as a money grab since many were not thrilled with the forced choice of grinding for 20 hours (average) per legendary car or purchasing hundreds of dollars worth of in-game credits to fill their liveries with expensive exotics.

The move caused players to review bomb the game on Metacritic and figure out a way to earn credits while AFK. Sony and Polyphony later apologized and gifted everyone a million credits. Game director Kazunori Yamauchi, the father of Gran Turismo, promised an update would come in early April to readjust the progression system.

In addition to upping the reward amounts in specific races, the patch also increases the upper limit of free in-game credits to 100,000,000. It was previously 20,000,000. Credit rewards for the lobby and daily races also got a bump.

Version 1.11 did not only readjust progression. It also came with new content. It added a new race called "The Human Comedy," a one-hour endurance race worth up to 1,200,000 credits per event. The pre-race screen now contains more information. It added new inventory to the car lots and fixed numerous bugs.

Polyphony has more to come in future patches, including more award increases, eight new endurance races, increasing the quantity of used and legendary cars, tweaks to the live service rewards, adding 24-hour endurance races, and more. Probably the most welcomed change coming in a future update is the ability to sell your unwanted cars. You can view a complete list of changes on the Gran Turismo website.