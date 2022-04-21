The big picture: While not everyone can afford to spend six figures on a luxury car, these vehicles often showcase technology that will arrive in models with saner pricing in a few years. BMW's new i7 xDrive 60 is about as high-tech as cars get right now.

BMW has just announced its first all-electric luxury sedan, the i7 xDrive 60. It's built using BMW's CLAR platform, which means the i7 can be produced on the same manufacturing line as its ICE and PHEV siblings. The downside to that is that this EV doesn't have a frunk.

The pair of electric motors powering the i7, which provide torque-vectoring all-wheel drive, combine for a power output of 536 horsepower and 549 lb-ft of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and have a top speed of 149 mph.

The i7 has a total battery capacity of 107.8 kWh, of which 101.7 kWh is usable. BMW estimates that this will give it an EPA-rated driving range of 300 miles. Charging is done at up to 11kW AC, which should replenish a fully-depleted battery in 10.5 hours, or at up to 195 kW at a DC fast-charging station, which allows it to recoup 80 miles of range in just ten minutes.

Optionally, you can get automatic doors that open and close at the push of a button. Front passengers have access to an Interaction Bar integrated into the dashboard, which combines ambient lighting effects with digital controls for air conditioning. There are also two screens in the front: a 12.3-inch instrument cluster display and a 14.9-inch central screen used for infotainment.

LED lights adorn the glass sunroof, being used to display different accents. Back passengers can control cabin functions from the 5.5-inch touchscreens embedded into the rear doors. If you add the Theather Screen option, you get a massive 31-inch 8K widescreen display with built-in Amazon Fire TV so you can enjoy movies on the go. You can pair this with a 36-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system for a cinema-like experience.

The 2023 BMW i7 xDrive 60 will start shipping near the end of the year, with the base model costing a whopping $120,295.