Why it matters: Next week, AMD will hold a presentation that might give us more details about its upcoming hardware. Afterward, at Computex, motherboard manufacturers are expected to show off their new products based on the AM5 socket.

Computex starts next week, and this will be the first time in two years that the event will be held in person, after being canceled in 2020 and being online-only last year.

Dr. Lisa Su will hold a keynote this Monday (or Sunday, depending on where you live) and may announce some new information about AMD's upcoming Zen 4 CPUs, AM5-based motherboards, and even RDNA3 GPUs.

There are also some new rumors regarding AM5 motherboards, starting with the chipsets. There'll reportedly be three chipsets supporting Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs unveiled next week, comprising the B650, X670, and X670E.

The two higher-end units will supposedly feature a dual-chiplet design, combining two B650 chips for increased I/O capabilities. Claims indicate the main difference between the X670 and its "Extreme" counterpart is that X670E will feature mandatory support for PCIe 5.0 for both the graphics card and storage, with X670 relegated to Gen 4 for one or both.

All AM5 motherboards will reportedly only support DDR5 memory, unlike Intel's LGA 1700-based boards, which come with either DDR4 or DDR5 support. Hopefully, by the time these come to market, DDR5 memory will be more sensibly priced.

There's also a press release from Gigabyte confirming that it will show off X670 motherboards at Computex. Additionally, in a video that's now private, ASRock accidentally revealed its flagship X670E Taichi board, which features a 26-phase VRM design and Thunderbolt 4 support.