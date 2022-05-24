Editor's take: It'll be interesting to see if shooting 200-megapixel stills on this phone will bring about any noticeable improvements to clarity or if the sensor will instead be held back by other factors such as the lenses or image processing.

In a recent Weibo post, Motorola teased it is working on the world's first phone with a 200-megapixel camera while also revealing that it will come out in July.

This phone will use Samsung's Isocell HP1, which launched last year. Despite its megapixel count, it's not the largest sensor used in mobile devices, measuring 1/1.22-inch thanks to a native pixel size of just 0.64μm.

Motorola's new phone is reportedly codenamed Frontier, and it has leaked several times in the past, giving us a good idea of what to expect. The 200-megapixel main camera will be joined by a 50-megapixel ultrawide, a 12-megapixel telephoto, and a 60-megapixel front-facing sensor.

Rumors also claim it'll come with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm's recently announced Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, and a 4,500mAh battery that can charge at 125W while wired or 50W wirelessly.

These specs put the phone firmly in flagship territory, so don't expect it to come cheap. Also, the July release date probably refers to the Chinese market, as it'll take a few more months for it to come out in Western markets.

A brand manager for Motorola also shared a teaser of the company's upcoming foldable phone. The Razr 3 will feature the same flagship SoC as the Frontier, although it'll reportedly ship with a more pedestrian camera system.

The last Razr foldable came out in 2020, so it'll be interesting to see what Motorola can bring to the table when it launches the third iteration later this year.

Image credit: fenibook, evleaks, 91mobiles