Something to look forward to: The first game to support AMD's new FSR 2.0 upscaler was Deathloop, which compares favorably to Nvidia's DLSS. Recently, AMD revealed a dozen more titles that will receive FSR 2.0 this year, one of which has already gotten the update.

The list of initial games supporting AMD FSR 2.0 is out and includes a dozen upcoming releases and already-available titles. Earlier this month, Asobo announced that it's adding the technology to Microsoft Flight Simulator, though with no timeline for when we'll see it. On Tuesday, Giants Software made Farming Simulator 22 the second game to employ the new upscaler. Two more games adding FSR 2.0 are Eve Online and Obsidian Entertainment's Grounded.

The biggest upcoming release supporting FSR 2.0 is Square Enix's Forspoken, launching in October. Other games include Asterigos: Curse of the Stars, blockchain game Delysium, Overprime, NiShuiHan, Perfect World Remake, Swordsman Remake, and Unknown 9: Awakening. Other games already using FSR 1.0 that could theoretically see 2.0 support soon include Resident Evil Village, God of War, Far Cry 6, Quake II RTX, Death Stranding, Cyberpunk 2077, No Man's Sky, and others.

Deathloop's support of DLSS allowed for immediate comparison with FSR 2.0, but a one-game sample doesn't tell us much. Farming Simulator 22 also has DLSS, so expect more comparisons to appear soon. Microsoft Flight Simulator will add DLSS and FSR 1.0 in July. That particularly demanding game could provide a more telling face-off when it upgrades to FSR 2.0.