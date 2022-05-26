Rumor mill: Sony seems to have little reason to slow down its recent push into PC releases. After God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Days Gone—with Uncharted still to come—another PlayStation hit appears headed to Steam.

Recently, a listing appeared on SteamDB sounding suspiciously similar to Sony and Housmarque's award-winning roguelike shooter Returnal. Titled Oregon, the listing's tags accurately describe the game with terms like "third-person shooter," "bullet hell," "rouge-lite," and "female protagonist." Its history section mentions a Tower of Sisyphus—an extra mode in Returnal.

Released last year, Returnal was one of the PlayStation 5's first AAA exclusives. It won two awards at the DICE Summit in February and the top prize at the BAFTAs.

It appears Returnal is headed to Steam



A SteamDB page features tags that accurately describe the game and some text string that mentions the 'Tower Of Sisyphus'https://t.co/wuFqDwLV7o pic.twitter.com/jrvZf70s1K — Nibel (@Nibellion) May 26, 2022

The game's eventual appearance on PC would come as no surprise. This week, Sony optimistically predicted a sharp rise in revenue from PC releases for the 2022 fiscal year. It also said PC would make up 15% to 20% of the company's releases over the next year.

Users praised God of War's PC port when it arrived in January. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming to PC this year, but Sony hasn't revealed when. Fans also hope to see games like Ghost of Tsushima and Bloodborne on the platform.

Sony's PC releases have been games initially developed for the PlayStation 4. Returnal would be Sony's first PlayStation 5 exclusive to hit the Master Race, so it could be interesting to see how much it taxes gaming PCs.