What just happened? Elon Musk, who loves picking fights on Twitter and will (probably) soon own the platform, is involved in another spat. The target this time is Jackson Palmer, co-creator of Dogecoin, after he called the world's richest person a "grifter" who doesn't understand coding half as well as he claims.

The incident began with an interview Palmer gave to Australian news site Crikey that covered a wide range of topics. One of those was Musk, with whom Palmer said he has an "interesting past."

"I had written a bot, a script that would automatically detect if there was a cryptocurrency scam in your Twitter mentions and would automatically report them to the platform," he explained.

Musk contacted Palmer asking if he could have the script. According to Palmer, the interaction revealed that Musk wasn't as good at coding as he made out; he asked the Dogecoin co-creator, "How do I run this Python script?"

Palmer wasn't a fan of Musk after that encounter. "He's a grifter, he sells a vision in hopes that he can one day deliver what he's promising, but he doesn't know that. He's just really good at pretending he knows. That's very evident with the Tesla full-self-driving promise."

Palmer said that Musk's popularity is down to the fact that people love grifters and the idea that they might also become a billionaire one day. This is especially true when he interacts with other Twitter users.

Musk is no stranger to a Twitter war, of course. He responded to the article by claiming Palmer's script doesn't get rid of bots and that he should share it with the world "if it's so great." Palmer did share the code, four years ago on Github. The Tesla boss added that his kids wrote better code when they were 12, before finishing his rant by calling Palmer a "tool."

"I never said it was super complex, but this simple script definitely worked in catching and reporting the less sophisticated phishing accounts circa 2018," Palmer responded. "They've since evolved their tactics. I shared it with a lot of people, and it worked for them."

Musk continued to lay into Palmer, writing that he never actually wrote a single line of Dogecoin code. The other Dogecoin co-creator, Billy Markus, replied: "The people after us did exponentially more than either jackson or i did on the code base. I think i wrote like 20 lines of code and copied the rest."

Palmer created the payment system alongside Markus in 2013 as a joke based on the "doge" meme. He previously revealed his involvement with cryptocurrency ended back in 2015 and caused waves last year when he announced all crypto is a scam.

Musk has been involved in recent feuds with Bill Gates, who warned his fellow billionaire's free-speech plans could make Twitter worse, and the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos after he posted a veiled threat toward the Musk over the SpaceX Starlink terminals sent to aid Ukraine.