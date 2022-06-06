In brief: The first official day of summer is just a couple of weeks away, but GOG is gearing up early with the launch of its annual summer sale. There's a lot to digest but fortunately, GOG has broken down its more than 3,500+ deals into a variety of categories including decade.

The 80s collection includes Metal Gear for $4.19 as well as 65 percent off Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and 75 percent off Personal Nightmare.

Fans of 90s games have plenty to choose from as well. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six and Total Annihilation: Commander Pack are down to $2.49 each while Myst Masterpiece Edition is going for $2.39 and Thief Gold is down to $0.97. Highlights from the 2000s include Silent Hill 4: The Room for $6.99, Unreal Tournament GOTY for $1.99 after an 80 percent discount and Tomb Raider: Anniversary for only $0.98.

Those looking to play something a bit newer might consider This War of Mine for $3.99, Surviving Mars for $7.49, PC Building Simulator for $7.99 and No Man's Sky for $26.99 after an instant 55 percent price cut. Deals from the current decade include 70 percent off Control Ultimate Edition, half off Psychonauts 2 and 75 percent off Shenmue III, bringing the price down to only $7.49.

For a limited time, you can also pick up a copy of Sanitarium absolutely free. This classic psychological horror adventure game arrived way back in 1998 and normally commands $9.99. You'll want to keep your eyes peeled over the coming weeks as GOG will have more daily deals to come.

The GOG summer sale runs through June 27.