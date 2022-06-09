Something to look forward to: Microsoft wants to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to as many screens as possible. At the end of this month, Samsung smart TVs will offer another way to stream Xbox games without owning a console. Microsoft's service also comes to two new countries today.

Beginning June 30, Xbox Cloud Gaming will be available on Samsung's 2022 smart TVs through an app. The new sets will be compatible with Xbox and PlayStation Bluetooth controllers. Samsung will roll them out in 27 countries — including Argentina and New Zealand, which receive Cloud Gaming on Xbox, PC, and mobile devices starting today.

Users will access the service through the Samsung Gaming Hub, where it will join cloud gaming services like Nvidia GeForce Now, Google Stadia, and Utomik. The TVs feature motion enhancement and other technology that should improve image quality and minimize latency.

Due to their wide adoption and portability, bringing cloud gaming to mobile devices and low-end laptops is a no-brainer. However, Game Pass subscribers shopping for new TVs likely already play games on Xbox or PC. Microsoft likely hopes introducing a smart TV app will expose its subscription service to Samsung TV owners who don't have consoles. Redmond is working on a cheap streaming dongle, but the device needs much more development time.

Microsoft also revealed that later this year, it would let Game Pass Ultimate tier subscribers play certain games in their library from the cloud, even if those games aren't on Game Pass. Another feature the company has planned is demos for in-development indie games. It stated that the project would attempt to generate the excitement of playing hands-on demos at events like E3, which have gotten rare over the last couple of years.