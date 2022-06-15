In brief: AMD has run Raise the Game bundle packs for a while now, with each updated promotion containing new games bundled alongside its graphics cards. Having already revealed two of the titles that will be included in its latest giveaway, the company has now added a third to the pack. Somewhat unusually, only one of the trio is currently available.

Following last month's announcement that AMD would be giving away games with purchases of certain graphics cards, and confirmation that two of them would be Sniper Elite 5 and the upcoming Saints Row reboot, a third title has now been added to the Raise the Game pack: Forspoken.

Sniper Elite 5 has quite a few good reviews and a Mostly Positive rating on Steam, while Forspoken, which arrives on October 11 (assuming there are no delays), certainly looks like it will push your new GPU to its limits.

Saints Row is released on August 23. There's some controversy around the game prior to launch over its apparent drastic departure from the politically incorrect style and humor of the previous Saints Row titles. If you do buy this bundle, you can download the Saints Row Boss Factory creator to generate playable characters for use in the game once it arrives.

Buyers of the low-end Radeon RX 6400 or RX 6500 XT will only get a download code for Saints Row. Moving up to the Radeon RX 6600, RX 6600 XT, or RX 6650 XT adds Forspoken to the bundle. Getting all three freebies requires the purchase of a Radeon RX 6700 or higher—up to the Radeon RX 6950 XT.

The Raise the Game promo is running now and ends this August 13. All coupon codes must be redeemed before September 13, 2022.

AMD and Nvidia often run promotions like these to give their current graphics cards a final push before the new GPUs arrive. In the case of team red, its Radeon RX 7000 series is now rumored to drop sometime between October and November.

h/t: VideoCardz