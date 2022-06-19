Office productivity software is just that, software for getting work done. And in the realm of productivity there may be options, but none are better than Microsoft Office. The industry standard for over 30 years, right now you can get the full Office Professional suite, that is, a lifetime license for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote for just $49.99. Pay once and you are done, no yearly commitments or subscriptions.

It is true that Office has moved to the cloud and Microsoft would love you to pay for a yearly subscription. That subscription comes with its perks, and many won't have a problem justifying it, but if you simply want to run Office apps from your PC or Mac, you can take advantage of this deal that saves you about 85% from Office's regular price.

In case you're wondering what's new in this latest Office release, one key highlight includes Word, Excel and Powerpoint real-time co-authoring. That means you can work with others in the same document at the same time. While collaborating, you can know who's in your document in real-time, so you can send comments to each other, @mention them while you make changes and more, so you can forget about going back and forth on emails when you can all work more seamlessly.

Another major change is a visual refresh that uses a cleaner style with monoline iconography, softer window corners, high DPI support, and light / dark modes across all Office apps. Dark Mode in Word not only gives you the option of dark toolbars but also a dark canvas if you want it.

In Excel, a big addition is XLOOKUP, which adds row by row search of anything you need in a table or cell range. Also, dynamic arrays and sheet views to create custom views of your worksheet without disrupting others. On the PowerPoint front, new slideshow recording features allow you to do presenter video recording, ink recording and laser pointer recording.

Other changes introduced in Office 2021 are support for the OpenDocument v1.3 format, improved performance and stability across all apps, updated drawing tools to quickly access inking tools in one place, and the list goes on.

There are, of course, free alternatives like FreeOffice and LibreOffice, which you can download free of charge and are truly viable alternatives for opening and editing documents, but this deal makes it a no-brainer to get yourself some proper Microsoft Office tools and security updates for years to come for a one-time cost.

Your software license keys are made available instantly for you to download and install Office 2021 on one Windows PC or Mac (also available for macOS users at the same discount), for use at home or work.

