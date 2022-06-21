Facepalm: A port of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) II: The Sith Lords landed on the Nintendo Switch earlier this month. It comes nearly 18 years after the game debuted on the original Xbox in late 2004 but as some have already found out, that apparently wasn't enough time to deliver a title that can be played to completion.

In a recent social media exchange, developer Aspyr was asked about an issue that prevents players from completing the game on the Switch. Aspyr said it was a known issue that will be addressed in the next patch but was unable to provide an ETA for when the fix might arrive.

Hi, this is a known issue that will be addressed in the next patch. While we cannot provide an ETA at this time, we will definitely let you know when the patch is live. You can click the "Follow" button in this article to get the latest info in your inbox: https://t.co/vJAvEOVdX2 — Aspyr (@AspyrMedia) June 20, 2022

The developer did link to a support page detailing reports of a game crash occurring after the Basilisk Crash cutscene when landing on Onderon. The entry, which was last updated six days ago, notes the team is investigating workarounds and will provide new information and a patch date when they are ready.

Have you run into this issue when playing KOTOR II on the Switch? I'm not personally familiar with this game but from what I understand, the cut scene in question occurs roughly halfway through the campaign.

As an avid video game player in the 80s and 90s, it's difficult to relate to the current state of the gaming industry and how studios can get away with shipping such buggy software. Worse yet, you only get a portion of the game and have to pay extra for DLC that probably should have been included from the get go.

Aspyr is also working on a remake of the original KOTOR that was first announced last September. No word yet on when that game will launch.