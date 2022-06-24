Why it matters: Summer Games Done Quick, the bi-annual speedrunning marathon that raises money for charity, gets started this weekend. The event is notable as it'll be the first time since Awesome Games Done Quick in 2020 that a GDQ event will be held in person.

The action gets under way on June 26 with a run of Shadow of the Colossus. From there, it's a non-stop marathon of scheduled speedrunning over the next week that'll include runs of Mass Effect, Ninja Gaiden, Half-Life: Alyx, Super Mario Odyssey, Left 4 Dead 2 and Metroid Dread, just to name a few. I'm personally looking forward to the run of Doom Eternal on Nightmare mode set for July 1.

SGDQ 2022 will also see several runners compete in head-to-head battles in games like Super Castlevania 4, Blaster Master and Pac-Man World 2. Viewers can additionally look forward to a replay race of Super Mario World and Super Mario Maker 2.

SGDQ 2022 will take place in person from the DoubleTree Hilton in Bloomington, Minneapolis. Organizers are implementing a strict Covid-19 policy for attendance. The event will raise money for Doctors Without Borders, which provides medical assistance to needy people around the world, and is slated to wrap up in the early morning hours of July 3.

