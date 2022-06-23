In brief: Valve's annual Steam summer sale is in full swing with discounts on thousands of PC games for the next two weeks. Look close enough and you'll find some heavily discounted titles, and perhaps even a freebie or two.

The newly released Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is already on sale, yours for a respectable $22.49. The PC version of the game has a solid score of 85 over on Metacritic and a user score of 8.9 out of a possible 10.

Those looking for deeper discounts might be interested in grabbing Resident Evil Village, Chrono Trigger, Half-Life: Alyx, Ghostwire: Tokyo or Red Dead Redemption II for half price. Hitman III, Ghostrunner, Mafia: Definitive Edition and Divinity: Original Sin II are all 60 percent off their usual price while Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, The Sims 4 and Prison Architect have been marked down by 75 percent.

Valve is practically giving away games like Just Cause 2, Payday 2, Fishing Adventure, Duke Nukem 3D and Sniper Elite 4 at 90 percent off, and Tell Me Why is free to keep if you claim it before July 1.

The Steam summer sale runs through July 7, but it's not the only show in town. Nintendo has also launched its Big Ol' Super Sale which wraps up a day earlier on July 6, and Meta's Oculus Quest summer sale will remain active until June 26.