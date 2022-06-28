In a nutshell: AMD's Threadripper Pro 5000 workstation processors came out earlier this year as OEM exclusives. The company recently announced that they would launch "later this year" for DIY consumers. However, an unnamed retailer from China has already started selling them for some eye-watering prices.

AMD recently announced that it will release its Threadripper Pro 5000 lineup for DIY consumers later this year, after being an OEM exclusive for months. A Chinese computer hardware retailer seems to have jumped the gun, as they reportedly started selling the workstation CPUs to consumers already.

The flagship 64-core 5995WX costs 47,000 CNY ($7,025), the 32-core 5975WX comes in at 24,000 CNY ($3,587), while the 24-core 5965WX retails for 17,200 CNY ($2,570). Interestingly, the retailer isn't selling the 16-core 5955WX and 12-core 5945WX. AMD didn't mention these SKUs in its DIY launch announcement either, meaning that they might not launch on the retail market.

Threadripper PRO 5000WX is already on sale in China.

Price is higher than 3000WX. These may not be official prices.

• 5995WX : 47000 CNY ~ 7029 USD

• 5975WX : 24000 CNY ~ 3589 USD

• 5965WX : 17200 CNY ~ 2572 USD pic.twitter.com/04AOXgS91q — Hoang Anh Phu (@AnhPhuH) June 28, 2022

For comparison, the previous-gen 64-core 3995WX had a recommended price of $5,489, while the 32-core 3975WX went for $2,749.

It's worth noting that AMD is yet to announce the MSRPs of its Threadripper Pro 5000 CPUs. However, judging by what they're going for in the Chinese market, they will be far more expensive than their predecessors. Unfortunately, there aren't any cheaper non-Pro Threadripper processors this generation for people who don't need the added PCIe lanes and memory bandwidth.

If you're curious to see how these new Threadripper Pro 5000 processors perform, check out Puget Systems' recent article, where they compare them with the Intel Xeon W-3300 series and an i9 12900K.