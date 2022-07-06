In a nutshell: Reports of Amazon taking its foot off the Prime Day marketing pedal are greatly exaggerated. The annual mega sale doesn't officially start until next week but the e-commerce giant is already revving its proverbial engine with new perks and early offers designed to attract new subscribers and encourage existing Prime members to stick around.

From today, Amazon Prime members in the US can activate a free, one-year membership to Grubhub+. The service, which normally commands $9.99 per month plus tax, grants unlimited access to $0 delivery fees on orders over $12 from participating restaurants. Members can also score other discounts and earn rewards including free food.

Grubhub operates in more than 4,000 cities across the country and has hundreds of thousands of restaurants to choose from.

Amazon experimented with its own restaurant delivery service years ago in the US and the UK but ended up shutting down both services. Partnering with an established player like Grubhub frees Amazon of the burden of doing the heavy lifting while unlocking yet another perk for Prime members. For Grubhub, it could result in a huge influx of business over the coming year. With any luck, they'll be able to convert some of the trial users into paying customers around this time in 2023.

A one-year subscription to Amazon Prime currently goes for $139 following a $20 price hike in February.

Prime Day proper starts on July 12 and runs for two days. According to research firm Coresight, more than 80 percent of consumers in the US have access to a Prime account.

Image credit: Creative Vix