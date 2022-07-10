In context: Late last year, AMD announced the fourth-gen Epyc series, codenamed Genoa. It's now escaped from AMD's labs and is passing through the hands of leakers before it can make its way onto the open market in the coming months.

According to AMD CEO Lisa Su's keynote last year, Genoa processors should have up to 96 cores based on the Zen 4 architecture and use the TSMC 5nm node. They're supposed to have twice the density and power efficiency of their preceding series, Milan, and 25% more performance overall.

Yuuki Ans, a prolific leaker in the high-performance compute sector, has revealed a spreadsheet containing some of the specs of eighteen models. His leaks seem to come from AMD's partners and are usually good, but the finer details, like clock speeds and TDPs, aren't final yet and could change.

Some processors are only referred to as engineering samples, abbreviated as ES in the tables below. In cases where P and non-P models have identical specs, the two versions are condensed into one row.

8-12 chiplets

Model Cores / Threads Base Clock Speed TDP L3 Cache Epyc 9654P 96 / 192 2.00 - 2.15 GHz 360W 384 MB ES 96 / 192 2.00 - 2.15 GHz 320 - 400W 384 MB ES 84 / 168 2.00 GHz 290W 384 MB Epyc 9534 64 / 128 2.30 - 2.40 GHz 280W 256 MB ES 64 / 128 2.50 - 2.65 GHz 320 - 400W 256 MB

As you'd expect, higher core counts are met with higher TDPs and lower base clocks. In this bracket, Genoa has similar base clocks to Milan but higher TDPs, even for the 64-core models.

4-6 chiplets

Model Cores / Threads Base Clock Speed TDP L3 Cache Epyc 9454(P) 48 / 96 2.25 - 2.35 GHz 290W 256 MB ES 48 / 96 3.20 - 3.40 GHz 360W 256 MB Epyc 9354(P) 32 / 64 2.75 - 2.85 GHz 280W 256 MB ES 32 / 64 3.20 - 3.40 GHz 320W 256 MB ES 32 / 64 2.70 - 2.85 GHz 260W 256 MB Epyc 9334 32 / 64 2.30 - 2.50 GHz 210W 128 MB

Genoa's mid-tier models are clocked far above Milan's, but they also have higher TDPs. Whereas Milan's 48-core and 32-core models were capped at 280W, Genoa's blast past that and exceed 300W.

2-3 chiplets

Model Cores / Threads Base Clock Speed TDP L3 Cache Epyc 9274F 24 / 48 3.40 - 3.60 GHz 320W 256 MB Epyc 9254 24 / 48 2.40 - 2.50 GHz 200W 128 MB Epyc 9224 24 / 48 2.15 - 2.25 GHz 200W 64 MB Epyc 9174F 16 / 32 3.60 - 3.80 GHz 320W 256 MB Epyc 9124 16 / 32 2.60 - 2.70 GHz 200W 64 MB

Genoa presents some good options at this level, like 24-core and 16-core models equipped with 256 MB cache and base clocks reaching 3.5 GHz. However, they continue the trend of consuming more power than their predecessors. For comparison, Milan's 64-core models had TDPs below 300W, but Genoa's 16-core models reach the 320W threshold.

To power them, Genoa has a new socket called SP5. It can handle up to 700W and will also support Genoa's counterpart for the cloud, Bergamo. Additionally, it supports new features, including 12-channel DDR5 and PCIe 5.0.

Genoa is scheduled for this year and could arrive soon. Bergamo should arrive in the first half of next year.