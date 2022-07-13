What just happened? While we're still waiting for many of the futuristic inventions seen in The Jetsons, including flying cars that aren't just roadworthy small planes, it seems the weird, circular home on stilts the family lived in is a modern-day reality, kind of, and it's just sold for $415,000.

Located on the edge of downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma, the two-bedroom, three-bathroom house only hit the market about two weeks ago, and it has now sold for its asking price. The new owner said they plan to rent it out on Airbnb, so you could live out your Jetsons fantasy at some point in the future.

Other features of the house include an elevator that takes you up a 44-foot tube to the 1,386-square-foot living area, a three-car garage, and a utility area. There's also the 360-degree view of the Tulsa skyline, but no Rosey the Robot, sadly. As you can see in the TikTok video below, the place is a bit of a fixer-upper and was sold as is, but the seller describes it as an investment opportunity.

Tulsa World reports that the house was completed in 2005 by local resident Joe Damer—a German national who relocated to Tulsa with his family under the Displaced Persons Act following World War II—with the help of Tulsa architect Jeremy Perkins. Damer lived in the house from its completion until 2012 when he sold it to a friend, the current seller.

Damer, who died in 2019 at the age of 78, had the idea to build the property several decades before construction began in 2003. The inspiration came from a postcard he had kept since 1965 showing a similar home in Arizona.

The Guardian notes that the architecture in both The Jetsons and the postcard is in the Googie style—named after a now-demolished coffee shop in West Hollywood—which emerged in the mid-20th century space age in southern California.

Image credits: Ray Fetty/Courtesy Angela Barnett