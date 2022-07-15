In brief: The New York Times is partnering with toy maker Hasbro to create a physical version of Wordle. The upcoming board game is inspired by the digital version of the viral word game that took the world by storm late last year.

In Wordle: The Party Game, players will have six attempts to guess a five-letter word. The fewer tries a player needs to guess the word, the fewer points they score. The player with the least points at the end of the game is declared the winner.

There are four different ways to play: classic mode, fast play, timed games or with teams. Once a round is over, simply wipe the dry-erase boards clean to start anew.

Wordle was created by Josh Wardle and launched in October 2021. It quickly went viral and spawned several clones in the process. The game caught the attention of The New York Times, which wanted to add it to its stable of original puzzle games. Wardle ended up selling it to the publication for a low-seven-figure sum.

It was pretty much a given that The Times would attempt to monetize its new IP, and that's exactly what we are seeing with the new board game.

Wordle: The Party Game is available to pre-order from select retailers including Amazon and Target priced at $19.99. Look for it to arrive in early October, plenty of time to capitalize on the lucrative holiday buying season.