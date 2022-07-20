Something to look forward to: With the PC port of Insomniac's Spider-Man only a few weeks away, Sony has revealed what new features players can expect and what hardware they should use to play the game. The enhancements are similar to those of Sony's other PC ports.

Marvel's Spider-Man is the next PlayStation-exclusive title to arrive on PC next month. Developer Nixxes has given the game many of the same technical and accessibility features we saw in the PC ports of Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War. The system requirements are similar as well, so modest gaming PCs should be able to handle it at 1080p, but Sony recommends the most recent performance cards for 4K.

Spider-Man is Sony's first PC port with ray tracing, featuring ray-traced reflections with a new quality setting that goes beyond the PlayStation 5 version. The conversion will also feature improved texture filtering, LoD quality, SSAO, and shadows.

Unsurprisingly, Spider-Man on PC will also have DLSS, various aspect ratios, DLAA, and customizable controls. Nixxes also added DualSense adaptive trigger and haptic feedback support. Unfortunately, it didn't mention adding AMD FSR 2.0. However, God of War gained FSR 2.0 support last month, so perhaps it's still in the cards for a future patch.

Spider-Man's system requirements seem relatively standard, recommending a GTX 1060 or RX 580 for good 1080p performance. For playing in 4K or with ray tracing, Sony suggests the upper-tier Ampere and RDNA 2 GPUs and 75GB of storage space. The rest of the requirements are as follows:

Minimum (720p 30fps Very Low settings) GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 / AMD equivalent (Radeon R7 370? Just a guess)

RAM: 8GB Recommended (1080p 60fps Medium settings) GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) / AMD Radeon RX 580

RAM: 16GB Very High (4K 60fps Very High settings) GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

RAM: 16GB Amazing Ray Tracing (1440p 60fps or 4K 30fps High settings with High ray tracing) GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 / AMD Radeon 6900 XT

RAM: 16GB Ultimate Ray Tracing (4K 60fps High settings with Very High ray tracing) GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 / AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

Intel Core i7-12700K / AMD Ryzen 9 5900X RAM: 32GB

Pre-orders opened today on Steam and the Epic Games Store, with the game launching on August 12. Sony also promised to bring Spider-Man: Miles Morales to PC this fall, while PlayStation exclusives Uncharted 4 and Uncharted Lost Legacy should arrive later this year.