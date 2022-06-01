What just happened? Good news for fans of angry dad simulators: God of War's PC version now has support for AMD FSR 2.0 following the v1.0.12 update. This makes Sony Santa Monica's title only the third game to officially support AMD's latest upscaling technology, enabling higher framerates with more demanding settings and resolutions.

God of War's patch notes are pretty brief: FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 has been implemented in the game and is now available as a resolution-scaling option within the display settings menu. Additionally, the toggle Aim/Block accessibility features will no longer have inconsistent behavior.

God of War joins Deathloop and Farming Simulator 22 in supporting FSR 2.0. AMD last week announced the initial lineup of games set to receive the tech this year, but GoW wasn't one of them. However, it did already offer FSR 1.0, suggesting that the latest version of the upscaler would be added soon.

As FSR 2.0 doesn't rely on machine learning, it works on a range of graphics cards. AMD notes that the temporal technique will be more demanding than a spatial upscaling solution like FSR 1.0, but even graphics cards from five years ago can benefit. The company writes that any games already supporting Nvidia's DLSS are the easiest to implement FSR 2.0, taking three days or less.

One of the most demanding games on PC right now, Microsoft Flight Simulator, will receive DLSS and FSR 1.0 support in July when the Update 10 arrives. The team is also working on adding FSR 2.0, which is set to land later in the year.

Make sure to check out our deep dive into AMD FSR 2.0 vs. DLSS Performance in Deathloop.