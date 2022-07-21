In brief: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection finally has a launch date. The heroes in a half shell bundle will touch down on Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and on the PC via Valve's Steam on August 30, 2022.

The collection features 13 classics from the storied Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, some of which are becoming increasingly difficult to find on modern platforms. The bundle will make all of the games accessible in a single package on virtually every major game system.

The following games are included in the Cowabunga Collection:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade, with online play)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade, with online play)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Nintendo Entertainment System)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (Nintendo Entertainment System)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (Nintendo Entertainment System)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Nintendo Entertainment System)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo, with online play)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis, with online play)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of the Foot Clan (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From the Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

This will be the second major TMNT release this year. Back in June, publisher Dotemu dropped Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. The game was inspired by the classic animated series from the 80s and was a hit with gamers as more than one million copies were sold in the first week alone.

The Cowabunga Collection is being developed by Digital Eclipse and published by Konami. Pricing starts at $39.99 but there's also a limited edition set for $149.99 that includes a collector's box, a cloth poster, an acrylic diorama, an enamel pin set, a dozen trading cards and a full color art book.