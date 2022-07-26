In brief: Logitech has announced a new line of gaming peripherals and accessories designed to appeal to all gamers, regardless of gender. The Aurora Collection consists of the G715 Wireless Gaming Keyboard and the G713 Gaming Keyboard as well as the G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse and the G735 Wireless Gaming Headset.

Logitech said the gender inclusive set features a distinctive aesthetic and design language that can be personalized through custom accessories and color options, and addresses the needs and wants of women gamers. It was "conceptualized based on the feedback from women gamers across the community and brought to life by a team of predominantly women innovation, design, engineering and marketing leaders at Logitech."

The design process was guided by three principles: comfort, approachability and playfulness. Logitech's language makes the line sound more like it was designed by women gamers, for women gamers – not to be gender inclusive, but I digress.

The G715 and G713 mechanical gaming keyboards feature a compact, tenkeyless layout, a cloud-soft palm rest, Lightspeed wireless or Bluetooth wireless connectivity and are height adjustable. Over wireless, gamers can expect up to 25 hours of battery life between charges.

The G705 wireless gaming mouse is meant for users with smaller hands. It tips the scale at 85 grams, utilizes a gaming-grade sensor, Lightspeed wireless or Bluetooth connectivity, and has an easy-reach DPI-cycling button. The six-button pointer is rated for 40 hours of gaming with RBG lighting enabled.

The G735 wireless gaming headset is the first Logitech G headset with Blue Voice microphone technology. It packs up to 56 hours of battery life (with RG lighting off) and like the others, can connect wirelessly via Logitech's Lightspeed tech or over Bluetooth.

The Aurora Collection is available to purchase from today over on Logitech website and at global retailers, and all new products are backed by a two-year limited hardware warranty. TheG715 Wireless Gaming Keyboard and the G713 Gaming Keyboard are priced at $199.99 and $169.99, respectively. The G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse will set you back $99.99 and the G735 Wireless Gaming Headset will set buyers back $229.99. All told, you're looking at around $530 for a matching keyboard, mouse and headset.